By: News On 6

News On 6 Morning Anchor Dave Davis had a very special guest on Six In The Morning on Monday.

She was born 2 years and 17 days after Dave, they have the same parents, and they've been fast friends since 1988.

Danielle Knight is Dave's one and only sibling and she joined him on the set for the very first time!