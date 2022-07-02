Tulsa Police Arrest Texas Man Accused Of Kidnapping A Woman

Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 7:54 am

By: News On 6

Authorities arrested a Texas man accused of kidnapping a woman Friday night.

Police said officers pulled over Justin Cordes near South Memorial Drive and East 31st Street after seeing suspicious activity and traffic violations.

Cordes gave officers a Texas drivers license, and officers noted Cordes didn’t match in appearance to the photo on the license.

Police also the passenger in the vehicle was in distress.

Cordes was detained, and officers began an investigation.

Officers said during the investigation they learned Cordes’ name and that he was wanted for an armed robbery in Grayson County, Texas.

The passenger told officers that Cordes had kidnapped her and drove her to Oklahoma against her will because he didn’t want her to testify against him in Texas.

Cordes was arrested on the warrant in Texas and was charged in Oklahoma for kidnapping, false impersonation to avoid arrest, threatening a violent act and committing a gang offense.