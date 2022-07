Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 7:16 pm

By: News On 6

Boy Scout Troop 945 Holds Collection Event To Help Retire Flags

Some local Boy Scouts are helping their community retire flags.

Troop 945 held a garage sale and flag collection event at Fellowship Lutheran Church on Saturday.

The scouts took in torn, tattered and faded flags to properly retire them.

They said this is just one of many ways to promote good citizenship.

The troop said the event helped raise money for new supplies after their trailer was stolen back in November.

They eventually got it back, but lost all of the camping gear in it.