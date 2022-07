Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 7:00 am

By: News On 6

Department Of Environmental Quality: 'Swimmer's Itch' Likely The Cause Of Rashes Reported From Lake Eufaula

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) is releasing new information after several people reported skin rashes after swimming in Lake Eufaula.

According to the ODEQ the rashes are likely from what's call "Swimmer's Itch."

Symptoms of the rash include red and itchy bumps on the skin and come from swimming in areas frequented by water fowl.

The department reminds swimmers to shower and towel dry when you get out of the water.