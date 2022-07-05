News On 6 at Noon Newscast (July 5).

Virginia Man Wins $250,000 After He Says He Dreamed Of Winning Lottery Numbers

Retiree Alonzo Coleman, who won $250,000 in Virginia's Bank a Million lottery, said the winning numbers came to him in a dream. After the dream, he went to a local store and purchased a lottery ticket with the numbers: 13-14-15-16-17-18 and Bonus Ball 19. And in the June 11 drawing, his "unusual sequence" of numbers was a winning set of numbers, lottery officials said in a press release.