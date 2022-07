Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 5:26 pm

Savannah Bananas Becoming Very Popular With Fans

Baseball is as American as apple pie, but some bananas are turning the sport upside down.

The Savannah Bananas are messing with baseball's rich traditions and it's become a hit with the fans.

Kris Van Cleave takes us out to the ball game.