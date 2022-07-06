Subway Giving Out Free Sandwiches To Celebrate New Menu Items

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 8:45 am

By: News On 6

For the first time in nearly six decades, Subway is changing its menu.

The sub shop is giving away free sandwiches to celebrate.

Subway announced Wednesday that it's releasing 12 new signature sandwiches.

The fast-food franchise plans to give away up to 1 million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 12th.

Customers can visit a participating Subway location from 10 a.m. to noon and get a free six-inch sub from the new menu.

The new menu features several types of sandwiches including cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken and clubs.