OHP Troopers Identify 2 Men Who Drowned In Copan Lake In Washington County

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 8:47 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified two men who drowned in Copan Lake in Washington County on Sunday.

According to OHP, 48-year-old Travis Goodine of Dewey, Oklahoma, and 86-year-old Everett Vandonr Jr. of Copan, Oklahoma were pronounced deceased after their b-bottom fishing boat broke down on the lake.

Troopers say the last contact anyone had with the two was from Goodine, who had called his family to notify them that their boat had broken down and they planned to return to shore to fetch tools for a repair.

According to OHP, troopers found the fishing boat floating on the lake without an operator. Troopers then found the body of Everett Vandonr Jr. who was pronounced deceased on the scene on Sunday.

Troopers say a search then began for Travis Goodine. OHP conducted a Side Scan Sonar of the area that evening and was unable to locate him. Troopers conducted a second search on Tuesday morning and were able to recover Goodine's body.

Troopers say Goodine was pronounced deceased at 6:12 a.m. on Tuesday morning.