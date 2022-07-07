Tulsa Area Kids Learn To Fish & More At Free Summer Camp

Thursday, July 7th 2022, 1:29 pm

By: News On 6

Several dozen kids are enjoying a free week-long summer camp in Tulsa.

"Hope's Crossing Camp" hosts kids with disabilities or special needs and all of the staff work at the camp on a volunteer basis. Former News On 6 Meteorologist Dick Faurot helped the kids learn to fish.

"We're fishing around the dock, I've been out all week chumming up around it all week long trying to attract some fish, and so far about everybody has caught a fish," said Faurot.

He says this was the first time many of these kids had ever been able to fish.