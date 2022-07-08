Police: Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Oologah

Thursday, July 7th 2022, 10:18 pm

By: News On 6

A man has been arrested after a standoff in Oologah, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a standoff on Thursday evening, according to Owasso Police.

Police say after negotiating didn't work, they decided to fire tear gas into the home and that's when the suspect surrendered.

However, before he came out, he fired shots at SWAT team members, police said.

Police say this started as a shots fired call when Joseph Herbert was intoxicated and shot chickens at his house, then fired a shot at a family member as well.

Oologah police then asked for help from several agencies, including Owasso, Collinsville, OHP, and the Cherokee Nation Marshals.

Officers blocked off Pecan Street from Lake Street to the North.

They used a bullhorn to try to talk the suspect out but ultimately, had to use the gas.

“He did not come out at first; it took a lot of crisis negotiation to get him to talk to the officers; at some point he began opening fore on the officers luckily they were in an armored vehicle and they deployed some gas into the house and he ended up giving up after that,” said Lt. Nick Boatman, Owasso Police.

No one was hurt and Herbert has been booked into the Rogers County Jail on Thursday night.