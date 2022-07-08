1 Dead In Tulsa Shooting, Woman Arrested After Standoff With Police

Friday, July 8th 2022, 7:20 am

By: News On 6

A man was found dead inside a Tulsa home and a woman was arrested in connection to his death.

According to police, neighbors heard a gunshot around 3 a.m in the area of Admiral and Highway 169. Police say a friend went to the house early Friday morning and found the victim dead inside.

"The neighbors said this morning when we were canvassing the neighborhood, they said they heard what they thought was a gunshot around three o'clock in the morning. Now, that could or could not be around the time that it happened. We just don't know," said TPD officer Officer Andre Baul.

Friday afternoon police got into a standoff with a woman they say is connected to the shooting. The woman and others inside the home surrendered after police fired tear gas into the home.

"We are still uncovering anything that we can, overturning any rocks we can to try to figure out what happened," said Baul.

Tulsa Police have not released the names of the victim or suspects.

