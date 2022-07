Friday, July 8th 2022, 8:22 am

By: News On 6

Over 500 Pieces Of Art Return To The Oklahoma State Capitol

It's a long-awaited homecoming for hundreds of pieces of art for the Oklahoma State Capitol.

After nearly six years in storage, more than 500 works are returning with the help of the Oklahoma Arts Council.

The large-scale portraits re-installed on Thursday are recognizable faces in the state's history.

Portraits of Robert S. Kerr, Sequoyah, Will Rogers and Jim Thorpe were hung inside the Capitol Building.