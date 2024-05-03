Miss Oklahoma 2024 Pageant To Be Hosted In Tulsa; Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for Miss Oklahoma 2024. The pageant will take the stage at River Spirit Casino Resort June 5 to June 8, 2024.

By: News On 6

The first preliminary competition for Miss Oklahoma 2024 will be Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. The second preliminary competition is Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. Current Miss Oklahoma 2023 Sunny Day will crown the winner during the final competition on Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. All competitions take place at The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort.

"The Miss Oklahoma organization is 90 plus years strong and each year in June we are excited to see a new Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma's Teen crowned," said Miss Oklahoma Chairman Jack Cooper. "Our organization is successful because of the dedication and hard work of all of our volunteers across the state and exceptional support of the Tulsa community."

KOTV Assistant News Director Jeromee Scot will be one of the seven judges who will select the new Miss Oklahoma.

"I am honored to be part of this incredible pageant that highlights the accomplishments and talent of women in Oklahoma," said Scot. "The judges have a difficult task ahead of us and I can't wait to meet all the contestants and help select the winner who will represent our state over the next year."

Ticket packages for Miss Oklahoma 2024 include a donation to the Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Fund and priority reserved seating for the week, including one ticket to the two preliminary performances and one ticket to the final competition.

Tickets are also on sale for Miss Oklahoma Teen 2024.

If you are interested in purchasing individual tickets or ticket packages, you can visit the River Spirit Casino Resort website or call their box office at 1-888-748-3731.

For additional details about the Miss Oklahoma organization, you can visit the Miss Oklahoma website.