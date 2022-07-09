×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: 1 Dead, Woman In Custody After Late Night Tulsa Shooting
×
Breaking News: 19-Year-Old Killed In Delaware County Crash, OHP Investigating
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@9PM
LIVE
NOW
96°
Feels like 98°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 8)
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, July 9th 2022, 8:00 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 8)
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 8, 2022 now.
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 8, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 8, 2022 now.
East Central High School Debuting Aerospace Mechanic Program This Fall
Kaitlyn Deggs
Students who go to East Central High School in Tulsa will have the chance to take part in an aerospace mechanics program in the fall.
East Central High School Debuting Aerospace Mechanic Program This Fall
Kaitlyn Deggs
Students who go to East Central High School in Tulsa will have the chance to take part in an aerospace mechanics program in the fall.
Missing Man Found Safe In Another State, Claremore Police Say
News On 6
A man missing since June 30 has been found safe in another state, according to the Claremore Police Department (CPD).
Missing Man Found Safe In Another State, Claremore Police Say
News On 6
A man missing since June 30 has been found safe in another state, according to the Claremore Police Department (CPD).
1 Dead, Woman In Custody After Late Night Tulsa Shooting
News On 6
A 49-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Saturday night that Tulsa Police said started as an altercation in the Osage Casino parking lot.
1 Dead, Woman In Custody After Late Night Tulsa Shooting
News On 6
A 49-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Saturday night that Tulsa Police said started as an altercation in the Osage Casino parking lot.
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 8)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 8, 2022 now.
East Central High School Debuting Aerospace Mechanic Program This Fall
Kaitlyn Deggs
Students who go to East Central High School in Tulsa will have the chance to take part in an aerospace mechanics program in the fall.
Missing Man Found Safe In Another State, Claremore Police Say
News On 6
A man missing since June 30 has been found safe in another state, according to the Claremore Police Department (CPD).
1 Dead, Woman In Custody After Late Night Tulsa Shooting
News On 6
A 49-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Saturday night that Tulsa Police said started as an altercation in the Osage Casino parking lot.
Blue Bell Offering Unlimited Ice Cream At 20th Annual Taste Of Summer Festival
News On 6
Broken Arrow is getting ready to help people cool off with its annual Taste of Summer festival.
Jandebeur’s MotorSports Park Hosting Kite Flight Benefit
News On 6
A park in Okmulgee is hosting its first kite flight benefit.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
East Central High School Debuting Aerospace Mechanic Program This Fall
Kaitlyn Deggs
Students who go to East Central High School in Tulsa will have the chance to take part in an aerospace mechanics program in the fall.
Missing Man Found Safe In Another State, Claremore Police Say
News On 6
A man missing since June 30 has been found safe in another state, according to the Claremore Police Department (CPD).
1 Dead, Woman In Custody After Late Night Tulsa Shooting
News On 6
A 49-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Saturday night that Tulsa Police said started as an altercation in the Osage Casino parking lot.
19-Year-Old Killed In Delaware County Crash, OHP Investigating
News On 6
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old died and another teenager was injured Saturday night in a Delaware County crash.
Average US Gasoline Price Falls 19 Cents To $4.86 Per Gallon
Associated Press
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.
Djokovic Tops Kyrgios For 7th Wimbledon, 21st Slam Trophy
Associated Press
Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion.
View More Stories