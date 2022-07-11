Teenager Killed In Creek County Crash, OHP Says

An 18-year-old Bristow woman was killed Wednesday in a Creek County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The OHP said Abreanna Proberts, a passenger, died at the crash scene at W. 251st St. and S. 417th W. Ave. near Bristow.
Troopers said Proberts was a passenger with another 16-year-old boy in a vehicle that Thomas Grammar was driving on July 6.
Grammar, 19, was treated and released from the hospital according to the OHP, and the 16-year-old suffered critical injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, Jacob Brigance, was treated and released from a local hospital.
The OHP said Proberts and the 16-year-old boy were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Grammar was driving a 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Brigance in a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van.
The OHP did not say what caused the crash.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.