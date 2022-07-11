Teenager Killed In Creek County Crash, OHP Says

Sunday, July 10th 2022, 8:49 pm

By: News On 6

An 18-year-old Bristow woman was killed Wednesday in a Creek County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP said Abreanna Proberts, a passenger, died at the crash scene at W. 251st St. and S. 417th W. Ave. near Bristow.

Troopers said Proberts was a passenger with another 16-year-old boy in a vehicle that Thomas Grammar was driving on July 6.

Grammar, 19, was treated and released from the hospital according to the OHP, and the 16-year-old suffered critical injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, Jacob Brigance, was treated and released from a local hospital.

The OHP said Proberts and the 16-year-old boy were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Grammar was driving a 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Brigance in a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van.

The OHP did not say what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.