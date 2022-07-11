Former Morris High School Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sex Crime Charges

Monday, July 11th 2022, 12:53 pm

By: News On 6

Trial Of Morris High School Teacher Accused Of Sexual Assault To Begin s

UPDATE 12:30 PM: A former Morris High School teacher pleads guilty to three federal sex crime charges stemming from the assault of two of his students.

Dallas Ewton admitted to sexually assaulting one student on a near-daily basis beginning in 2012 when she was in 6th grade.

The Justice Department says Ewton also inappropriately touched another girl during the 2019-2020 school year.

The FBI said 13 additional students have come forward since the investigation started.

Ewton faces up to 32 years in prison when he is sentenced.

***

On Monday, the trial is set to begin for a former Morris High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting two of his students.

Dallas Ewton is charged in federal court with several sex crimes dating back to 2012.

The allegations came to light in the spring of 2021 after a student came forward to the FBI.

Related Story: 17 Charges Filed Against Former Morris Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing Students

Court documents say the girl told investigators Ewton started sexually assaulting her when she was 11 in 6th grade. Documents say the girl said Ewton assaulted her every day, unless she wasn't at school and said it happened both in the classroom and during after school tutoring sessions.

Related Story: Judge Denies Bond To Former Morris Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Students

According to prosecutors, Ewton messaged one of the victims 12,000 times. They say Ewton's ex-wife told the FBI that Ewton would text one of the victims.

Court documents also say Ewton inappropriately touched another girl during the 2019-2020 school year.

The FBI says 13 additional students have come forward since the investigation started.

The trial is expected to begin Monday morning in Oklahoma City.