Monday, July 11th 2022, 6:18 pm

Two Groups Raising Money To Help Family Of Couple Found Dead In Bixby Home

People are raising money to help the two youngest children of Martin and Sherry Smith.

Bixby Police said the couple was found dead in their Bixby home last Wednesday in a domestic incident.

Their two youngest are both students at Union.

Their son plays football, and their daughter plays volleyball and runs track. Their friends want the teenagers to know they're not alone.

After Martin Smith and Sherry Gamble Smith died, they left five kids without parents in their blended family -- three adults and two teenagers.

"You become a really big family, that's an awesome thing about Union," said Melisa Rowe, the Momma Hawks President.

The Smith’s youngest son is an incoming freshman football player at Union and their youngest daughter, an incoming senior, is on the volleyball and track team.

Melisa Rowe is the president of Momma Hawks, a group that helps the football team and now wants to help the Smith family.

“Knowing the kids are part of the Union family and both Martin and Sherry were so involved in the community and kids specifically," said Rowe. "It hit a lot of people personally."

The Momma Hawks are organizing a fundraiser Wednesday at Chipotle and selling shirts and collecting QuikTrip gift cards.

Friends and family said Sherry Smith was not only known for her involvement as the president of the Black Wall street Chamber of Commerce and founder of Tulsa’s Juneteenth Festival, but she was also always there for her kids.

“She was willing to help as much as she was involved in the community, she was involved in the club," said Club Director Missy McCaw-Frette.

Bixby police aren't releasing any additional details about the investigation, other than to say it was a domestic situation and they were not looking for suspects.

The VENMO for the Club Volleyball Organization is: @UPVBC-2016 (Donise King). In the “what for" category, donations should be made out to the Smith family.

On Wednesday, July 13 from 5-9pm, the MommaHawks will be hosting a pop-up trunk sale just outside of Chipotle on 71st and Hwy 169.

They will be selling Union Redhawks Football tanks, t-shirts and long-sleeved t-shirt hoodies, with 20 percent of sales being donated to the kids.

They also will be accepting donations of QT gift cards to help lighten the burden in one area for their caregiver.