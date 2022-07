Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 12:31 pm

By: News On 6

A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old John Paul Gilliland.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said Gilliland was last seen around Wednesday around 7 a.m. near 16818 W. 53rd Street in Tulsa County.

Authorities said he was driving a gray, 2008 GMC Sierra Pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate HQQ-656.

Gilliland has Alzheimer's and other conditions that require daily medications.

If you see Gilliland, call 911.

Stay tuned for updates.