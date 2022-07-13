Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 12:25 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Caring Vans Make 3 More Stops In Tulsa

The Oklahoma Caring Vans are making three more stops in the Tulsa area this week to get kids the necessary back-to-school shots.

On Thursday, they'll be at Broken Arrow Neighbors just off of the Rose District from 4 to 6 p.m.

They will also be at the North Star Academy at 46th Street North and MLK Boulevard from 4 to 7 p.m.

On Friday, they will be at the Peoria WIC center at 71st and Peoria from 1 to 4 p.m.

All required immunizations, plus the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID shots will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

Click here for more information about the Oklahoma Caring Van program.