Watch: 'An Affair Of The Heart' Kicks Off In Tulsa

Friday, July 15th 2022, 2:41 pm

By: News On 6

'An Affair Of The Heart' Kicks Off In Tulsa

One of Green Country's premier summer shopping events is back and happening this weekend.

The event comes to Tulsa twice a year and you can find everything from candles to food and more.

“We've got jewelry, home decor, some great handmade items, furniture, repurposed items, upcycled items, personalized, gourmet food, candles, anything you can think of you can find."

Kristin Ware is the show promoter for Braum’s "An Affair of the Heart." She says this year's event has more than 250 vendors under one roof.

One is Gail Kruse, owner of With Love, Grace + Olivia, her granddaughter's middle name. She sells handmade tote bags.

"I've always sewn since I was young, and you go through spurts where you want to sew a lot. But during COVID, I invested in an embroidery machine and that was new for me. So that's been fun doing the embroidery designs and personalizing things for people and that type of thing,” Kruse said.

This is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in the state.

Ware says half of the vendors are from Oklahoma and a half travel from around the country.

"So even if it’s a small business from Chicago, or Florida or California, it's a great way to still support those family-run businesses from across the country,” Ware said.

The event goes until 6 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday.