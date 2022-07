Friday, July 15th 2022, 1:24 pm

By: News On 6

This week's pet of the week is Churro, a seven-year-old Chihuahua mix.

Churro is a happy energetic dog with loads of personality. He loves squeaky toys & balls, is a great little watch dog & is looking for his forever home.

If you'd like to adopt Churro call the Animal Rescue Foundation at (918)-622-5962 or visit the ARF house at LaFortune park Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.