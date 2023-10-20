It's time for our pet of the week! Trudy is 7-years-old and was saved from an overcrowded shelter. If you'd like to adopt Trudy, you can contact the Animal Rescue Foundation in Tulsa at 918-622-5962, or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.

By: News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Trudy At Animal Rescue Foundation In Tulsa

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week! Trudy is 7-years-old and was saved from an overcrowded shelter. She gets along well with other dogs and enjoys her human friends.

If you'd like to adopt Trudy, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962, or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.

