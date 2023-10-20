Pet Of The Week: Trudy

Friday, October 20th 2023, 12:31 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week! Trudy is 7-years-old and was saved from an overcrowded shelter. She gets along well with other dogs and enjoys her human friends.

If you'd like to adopt Trudy, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962, or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Animal Rescue Foundation in Tulsa.
