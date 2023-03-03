Pet Of The Week: Rico

By: News On 6

This week's pet of the week is Rico.

Rico was rescued after being dumped by his previous owners. He's neutered and had an eye disorder fixed. Rico is people and dog-friendly and would love a family and a backyard to play in.

If you'd like to adopt Rico, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at (918)-622-5962 or visit the ARF house at LaFortune park Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.