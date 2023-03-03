Pet Of The Week: Rico


Friday, March 3rd 2023, 1:31 pm

By: News On 6


This week's pet of the week is Rico.

Rico was rescued after being dumped by his previous owners. He's neutered and had an eye disorder fixed. Rico is people and dog-friendly and would love a family and a backyard to play in.

If you'd like to adopt Rico, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at (918)-622-5962 or visit the ARF house at LaFortune park Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 3rd, 2023

January 6th, 2023

October 21st, 2022

July 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

March 3rd, 2023

March 3rd, 2023

March 3rd, 2023

March 3rd, 2023