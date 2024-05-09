Tulsa Man Creates Series Of Events Centered Around Mental Health Topics

Bobby Dean Orcutt created an event series called “I Didn’t Want To Tell You: Normalizing The Conversation Around Mental Health.” He began organizing this series after he discovered he wasn’t alone in seeking out resources for mental health in the Tulsa area.

A local mental health event series is drawing in crowds. The series is called, “I Didn’t Want To Tell You: Normalizing The Conversation Around Mental Health.”

The organizer Bobby Dean Orcutt said around Christmas 2023, he was looking for PTSD and anxiety disorder groups that met in person in the Tulsa area. His search was unsuccessful.

Bobby decided to reach out to his community virtually through a social media post. He said he found he wasn’t alone in seeking out resources for mental health in the Tulsa, OK area.

That’s when he decided to create a series of in-person events centered around mental health. Bobby has held six meetings since the beginning of the year and said the response from the community has been overwhelming.

The topics have ranged from trauma, addiction, depression, healing, treatment through psychedelics, religion and spirituality. He has featured numerous speakers such as Sterlin Harjo and Mary Beth Babcock.

