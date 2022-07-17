Nowata County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Man

The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man.
George Schonherr answers to the nickname "Mule".
Schonherr's wife told deputies he left his home on Friday unexpectedly and she is concerned.
Schonherr has a grey beard and brown hair.
He was last seen driving a black 2004 F-150 Ford truck and wearing blue jeans with leather suspenders and a white or grey shirt.
He also had on boots and a black worn camo veteran hat.
If you see him, you are asked to call the Nowata County Sheriff's Office at 918-273-2287.