Nowata County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Man

Saturday, July 16th 2022, 7:40 pm

By: News On 6

The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man.

George Schonherr answers to the nickname "Mule".

Schonherr's wife told deputies he left his home on Friday unexpectedly and she is concerned.

Schonherr has a grey beard and brown hair.

He was last seen driving a black 2004 F-150 Ford truck and wearing blue jeans with leather suspenders and a white or grey shirt.

He also had on boots and a black worn camo veteran hat.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Nowata County Sheriff's Office at 918-273-2287.