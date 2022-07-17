Broken Arrow Taste Of Summer Festival Wraps Up Its 20th Anniversary Event

Saturday, July 16th 2022, 7:47 pm

By: News On 6

Folks in Broken Arrow got to cool off with some ice cream and fun on Saturday at the annual Taste of Summer festival.

This year's event was extra special, because it's the festival's 20-year anniversary.

It was at the Central Park Community Center and unlimited Blue Bell ice cream wasn't the only thing helping people beat the heat, there were water inflatables and cooling stations, too.

"It has been a fantastic turn-out. We were blessed with some cloud cover earlier this morning, so we have a pretty big crowd out here today," said Events Director Tiffany Shepard.

There was also live entertainment, good vendors and many fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.