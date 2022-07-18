Victim Shot Outside Restaurant After Confronting Car Burglary Suspect

Monday, July 18th 2022, 5:30 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant over the weekend.

According to police, the victim was eating at Cheddar's near 71st and Highway 169 when they saw someone breaking into their car outside.

Officers say the two fought and the victim was shot in the leg with a gun from their own car.

Police say they arrested Blevin Williams on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon. They also say Williams drove into the parking lot in a stolen car.

The victim was transported to the hospital, according to police.



