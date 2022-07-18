Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting Victim In Neck

Sunday, July 17th 2022, 9:50 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police officers arrested a man they said was involved in a burglary and shot someone in the neck.

Police said on Thursday that four people walked into a house uninvited near Pine and North Yale.

They say the suspects were arguing with the residents when suspect Tomas Rose pulled out a gun and tried to load it, but it malfunctioned.

Police say Rose gave the gun to Austin White, who shot one of the victims in the neck.

They say all four suspects then ran out of the back of the house and White kept shooting back toward the house.

Around noon on Saturday, officers found White near Admiral and Sheridan and arrested him.