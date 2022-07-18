Relentless Heat Wave Underway

Monday, July 18th 2022, 5:39 am

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect on Monday as the high summer temperatures continue.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A weak boundary located slightly south of the region has brought a few scattered storms into the area overnight across southeastern OK, but little in the way of meaningful precipitation. This boundary will bring northeast winds for most of the day across northeastern Oklahoma with deeper moisture more than likely pooling near and south of I-40, where our daily heat advisory will be required. There is a low-outside chance the Tulsa metro stays below 100 today (99) but we'll keep the high triple digits today and of course, across the board for the remainder of the foreseeable future as a mid-level-thermal ridge centers near and west of the area. This may still allow another weak boundary slipping into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a few scattered storms, but the chance remains almost too low to mention.

Temps for the next few days will be very hot. While heat index values may not be exceptionally noticeable, actual temps will soar. Various heat warnings and advisories will be posted today near the area. There may be a small area of northeastern OK technically void from these products today, but there will be no relief from the heat. Excessive heat warnings will be required for most of the area beginning Tuesday through the weekend. Some locations may approach the 108 to 110 range tomorrow and Wednesday with additional triple digits into the weekend. Southwest winds will occasionally increase speeds, including Tuesday and then into the weekend. Fire danger issues will increase soon. Locally issued burn bans, some already in place, will be more forthcoming over the next week or so.

Obviously, we're encouraging you to remain highly aware of the possibility of heat exhaustion and heat illness issues this week.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.