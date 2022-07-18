Cooking Corner: BBQ Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball

Monday, July 18th 2022, 4:28 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!

On Monday, Natalie Milkles showed us how to make a BBQ Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball.

BBQ Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball

Description: This classic cheese ball gets a boost of flavor from barbecue seasoning and bacon. Roll the mixture in a delicious combo of parsley, crumbled bacon and pecans. This great-looking cheese ball is perfect for gatherings, parties and the holidays. The flavors work year round. Serve it with pita chips, pretzels, crackers and an assortment of veggies. It’s also a good addition on a charctuerie board!

Ingredients:

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

3 tablespoons Hiland Sour Cream

1-ounce package ranch seasoning

1 1/2 teaspoons Head Country Championship Seasoning

1 1/4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and chopped

1/3 cup chopped parsley

2/3 cup chopped Knight Creek Farms Pecans

Directions:

1. Add cream cheese, sour cream, ranch seasoning and Head Country Seasoning to a large mixing bowl. Stir until combined. Add shredded cheeses, half of the bacon and all but 3 tablespoons of the parsley (set aside the rest for later). Stir this mixture until thoroughly combined.

2. Form the cheese mixture into a ball and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight, until firm.

3. Make the outer coating just before serving. Combine pecans, remaining half of the bacon and remaining parsley to a bowl. Stir to combine. Spread out on a plate or flat surface.

4. Roll the cheese ball in the mixture, being sure to coat the entire outside. Press the coating in well so that it sticks. Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.