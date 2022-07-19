Fire Crews Deal With Triple-Digit Heat While Fighting House Fire In Turley

Monday, July 18th 2022, 9:55 pm

On top of fighting a two-alarm house fire in Turley on Monday, several fire crews also had to deal with the triple-digit heat.

Firefighters said they've been drinking at least a gallon of water every day during the heat wave to try to stay hydrated. However, sometimes it's not enough.

While many people are trying to escape the heat, firefighters are running towards it.

"Initially we had 5 companies responding. Our district Chief once he got on scene started 3 more companies just because of the heat. It is hot. We've gone through several Airpacks, and crews are pretty exhausted as you can see," said Chris Baldwin, TFD.

Tulsa Fire Crews helped Turley firefighters respond to a house fire near 66th Street North and Peoria this afternoon.

"Just getting ready to go pick up my wife and looked out the door, and flames was as high as the trees was, and it was just like, it didn't take no time at all. Just burned. Was going to the ground and firetrucks just started showing up," said William Martin, Neighbor.

Firefighters said the house had been abandoned for about 40 years and was fully engulfed in flames.

Tulsa Firefighter Chris Baldwin said he was told squatters often got into the house.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

"Cinders was falling out of the sky the size of grapefruits. So, I put some water on the grass and tried to keep the grass from catching fire because they were stomping fires out in the grass 2 doors down from that house," said Martin.

Baldwin said responding in this heat requires more breaks.

"Probably just as long as a bottle takes: every 15 to 20 minutes. As soon as we run through an air pack, come outside let that guy have some relief, and then next crews will go in and just keep the shifts going," said Baldwin.

He said a rehab unit at station 16 provides water, Gatorade, chillers, a canopy, and tents.

"With all the gear they're packing on, I couldn't imagine; inside their fire suit, they're probably 115-120 degrees I'd guess. It's about 105 in our shop at noon so you know it's got to be hot inside wearing a helmet, backpack, tank, big coat, boots," said Martin.

"The gear, it does protect us very well, but it also holds in the heat. It's got a moisture barrier in it, so all of our sweat just sticks to us," said Baldwin.

Baldwin said one of the first things they do when they respond to fires is tend to dry grass to prevent the fire from spreading.