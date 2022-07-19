Skyrocketing Temperatures Bring Heat Warnings Across The State

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 6:29 am

Another day of summer heat is expected across Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

We’re anticipating the hottest day of the summer so far, and the hottest day in the last decade with afternoon highs nearing 108 in the Tulsa metro. Dew points should mixdown some during the afternoon, but the current projection should still offer heat index values a few degrees above these exceptionally high afternoon temps. Excessive heat warnings will be in place for most of the state today and tomorrow. This hot weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. This pattern, however, does not exempt us from experiencing a few isolated to scattered storms over the next few days, but the probability will remain low for most locations.

The actual center of the mid-level ridge is still slightly west of the area. This creates a small northwest flow that should allow yet another weak boundary to slip across the area later tonight into Wednesday morning. This boundary will ooze southward with a slight chance for a few showers or storms beginning pre-dawn Wednesday across the northern sections, and continuing Wednesday afternoon and evening across southern OK. There’s even a small signal for a few scattered showers Thursday across the northern sections of the state but the probability remains very low. By Friday into the weekend, the ridge is migrating eastward and should bring another blowtorch across the state. Southwest winds will increase at 15 to 25 mph with afternoon highs from 105 to 110. The fire spread rates will also be increasing the next few days, and even more so into the weekend.

In summary: The hot weather pattern seems locked-in across the southern plains. But there will be small windows for a few isolated showers or storms.

