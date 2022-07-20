Heat Warnings Remain

Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 7:02 am

Some early-morning shower chances are possible on Wednesday but the summer heat sticks around.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Another day of extremely hot weather is likely with additional heat warnings and advisories ready for the afternoon. Highs in the metro will once again near the 107 range this afternoon despite the presence of a weak front moving across the area. We see no major changes in the foreseeable future regarding the exceptional heat, but some scattered storms will occasionally occur.

A weak boundary will move into the area this morning and continue slowly advancing south through the day. We'll see a few isolated thunderstorms this morning in a few spots, but many locations will remain dry. This afternoon, as the front encounters southeastern OK, scattered storms will develop. These will bring some highly localized relief with some downpours and a localized reduction in temps this afternoon. Mature storms in this environment can and usually produce damaging downburst of wind in a few spots. Our chances near the metro this afternoon will remain near or less than 20%.

The boundary is expected to remain south of the area early Thursday morning before becoming diffuse through the day. We continue to see a few signals for a few scattered storms nearby, but these chances will only constitute a low mention for precipitation. Unfortunately, the heat will remain, regardless of any scattered storm chances.

Temps this weekend are expected continue in the 105 to 109 range. Gusty southwest winds return at 15 to 25 mph. Fire danger issues will also ramp-up some across the area. Some counties across far southeastern OK will be under a Red Flag Warning today, and many more areas are likely to experience Red Flag Warnings into the weekend.

