2 Oklahomans Compete In The USA Mullet Championship

Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 7:55 am

By: News On 6

A nine-year-old from Bluejacket, Oklahoma, is getting national attention for his mullet.

Bentley Sutton is one of 200 finalists in the USA Mullet Championship.

If he wins, he says wants to use some of the money to help families enroll kids in youth softball and baseball.

The rest of the money will go into savings so he can start his own herd of cattle.

Another Oklahoman is also in this year's contest. Sam from Skiatook is one of 80 finalists in the teen division.

To vote, just go to the USA Mullet Championship Facebook page and like Bentley's and Sam's pictures.







