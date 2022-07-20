Cooking Corner: Picanha Steak

Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 2:24 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Comfort in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

Our friend the Cowboy Cook, Jeff Tracy, joined News on 6 at Noon Wednesday to us how to do another great summer meal on the grill.

Recipes

Blue Cheese Butter

1⁄2 cup butter softened

1⁄2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil

1 clove garlic, minced

In a small bowl combine butter, blue cheese, parsley, basil and garlic. Set aside in the fridge.

Reversed Seared Picanha

Ingredients

2- 10-12oz Picanha Steaks (Culotte) Sirloin cap

1 Kosher Salt/ Black pepper or your favorite steak seasoning.

Instructions

Season your steak with the Kosher salt and place back in the fridge for about an hour the season with black pepper or your favorite steak seasoning, or both if you wish.

Remove the steak after an hour from your fridge and make sure you smoker is ready.

Let the steak smoke until the internal temperature reaches 115 degrees. Smoke the steak at 230-250 depending on your smoker.

This should take about 10-15 minutes or less.

At this point you can crank up the heat in your smoker, use another grill like I did today or you can reverse sear in your oven using a cast iron skillet.

Get your internal temp up to 125-130 while searing, depending on how you like your steaks. Over 145* and you’re eating shoe leather basically.

Place a teaspoon or more of the Blue Cheese butter on each steak while still in the pan after the first side of the steak has seared.

I do not recommend “Resting” your steaks any more than the time it takes you to serve them.

Summer Crunch Salad

2 cups chopped Celery

1 cup sliced Radishes

1 cup sliced Black Olives

2 cups chopped Carrots

2 cups chopped red and yellow Bell Peppers

1 cup sliced Water Chestnuts

1 cup chopped Broccoli

2 cups chopped Cauliflower

1 cup chopped Green Onions

2 cups sliced Cherry or Grape tomatoes

1 ½ cups Caesar salad dressing (Oil and vinegar based) I use Newman’s

½ cup Feta crumbles

Salt and Pepper

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese.

Mix all veggies, feta and olives in a medium or large bowl then add the dressing.

Salt and Pepper

Place in refrigerator for at least an hour (two is better) then top the salad with the Parmesan

This should serve 4-6 people