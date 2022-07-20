18, Including 4 Oklahomans Indicted In Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 3:45 pm

By: News On 6

A federal grand jury indicted four Oklahomans and 14 people from Missouri in a meth trafficking conspiracy in Southwest Missouri.

Federal prosecutors say Jacqueline Bojorquez from Broken Arrow, Jeffrey Hughley and Coreena Velasco from Tulsa, and Edward Uribe, who is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections are charged in a 37-count indictment.

Investigators seized 29 pounds of meth, firearms, and about $57,000 in April while executing a search warrant at one of their homes in Missouri. Prosecutors say the 18 suspects helped traffick the drugs from November 2020 to April 2022.







