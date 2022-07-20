Donation From Community Partners Helps Build Trail System At Tulsa Park

Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 6:22 pm

By: News On 6

More than three miles of hiking and biking trails are being built at Bales Park, thanks to a $190,000 donation from several community partners.

Just south of Parkview Terrace apartments at 61st and Union, the trails will bring more activities to a part of Tulsa that city leaders say is isolated from the rest of Tulsa.

The area will include bike trails for both beginner and intermediate riders.

Bike Club Tulsa and the Tulsa Housing Authority plan to host events here like bike safety lessons and bike tune-up events.

The trails are scheduled to be done soon.