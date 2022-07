Thursday, July 21st 2022, 7:14 am

By: News On 6

Owasso Public Schools will host a job fair on Thursday.

The district is looking to hire bus drivers, child nutrition employees and custodians.

According to the district, hiring managers from all departments will be present on Thursday to conduct same-day interviews.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, July 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Education Service Center near East 86th Street North and Garnett.

For more information, Click Here.