Deputies Arrest 2 Suspects In Tulsa Co. Lumber Theft

Two suspects were arrested late Wednesday night after deputies recovered stolen lumber from a pickup truck in Tulsa County.

Friday, December 13th 2024, 5:02 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa County deputies arrested two suspects late Wednesday night after responding to a call about stolen lumber from a home under construction.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene where a witness reported seeing individuals loading lumber into a pickup truck.

Deputies said they arrived in time to spot a white Ford truck leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop near the 19000 block of North Lewis Avenue.

Authorities recovered the stolen lumber and arrested two suspects: David Wesley Wood, 39, and Bobbi Ann Harvey, 38.

Harvey was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on charges of knowingly concealing stolen property and petit larceny. Wood was booked into the Rogers County Jail.

