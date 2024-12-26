Suspect Arrested After 2 Break-Ins In Sapulpa

A suspect has been arrested following two break-ins in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, including an assault on a resident.

By: David Prock, News On 6

Police responded to two reported break-ins near Line Avenue and Mission Street in Sapulpa early Monday evening.

According to authorities, the first incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. A resident reported that someone had broken into their home and physically assaulted them before fleeing the scene. Around five minutes later, officers received a report of another break-in in the same area.

Sapulpa police set up a perimeter and began investigating. Officers found and arrested a suspect in connection with the incidents.

The victim of the first break-in sustained minor injuries but was not seriously hurt, according to a police spokesperson. Investigators are now processing both scenes for evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with News On 6 for updates as more information becomes available.