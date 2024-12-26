Suspect Arrested After 2 Break-Ins In Sapulpa

Thursday, December 26th 2024, 7:32 am
Police responded to two reported break-ins near Line Avenue and Mission Street in Sapulpa early Monday evening.
According to authorities, the first incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. A resident reported that someone had broken into their home and physically assaulted them before fleeing the scene. Around five minutes later, officers received a report of another break-in in the same area.
Sapulpa police set up a perimeter and began investigating. Officers found and arrested a suspect in connection with the incidents.
The victim of the first break-in sustained minor injuries but was not seriously hurt, according to a police spokesperson. Investigators are now processing both scenes for evidence.
This is a developing story. Stay with News On 6 for updates as more information becomes available.
December 26th, 2024
December 20th, 2024
December 19th, 2024
November 22nd, 2024
December 26th, 2024
December 26th, 2024
December 26th, 2024
December 26th, 2024