1 Dead In Muskogee Shooting, Shooter Turns Himself Into Police; No Arrest At This Time

By: News On 6

Muskogee police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday morning near Independence and B Street.

Muskogee Police confirmed that the person who was shot in this case died while at a Tulsa hospital Friday afternoon. At around 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area after a caller reported hearing several shots fired. The caller said two vehicles were involved, with a maroon vehicle striking a tree. The second vehicle, described only as black, left the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the maroon vehicle had been shot. The injured person was transported by EMS to a Tulsa hospital where they later died.

According to MPD, The shooter turned himself in to the police.

"That person is cooperating with investigators at this time and after consulting with the District Attorney’s office, he has not been arrested at this time pending the outcome of this investigation," said Muskogee Police in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.