Suspect Accused Of Beating, Robbing 80-Year-Old Man Arrested

Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of beating and robbing an 80-year-old man. Records show this is not the first time the suspect has gotten in trouble for violent crimes.

Records show Adrian Brown was just released from prison in January after serving 26 years of a life sentence for robbery and murder in Tulsa.

Brown was tracked down by the Fugitive Warrants Squad on Thursday.

Robbery Detectives say the victim had just gotten home when Brown walked up pushing a bike and asked the victim for $50.

Police say Brown got irritated when the victim wouldn't give him money and followed the victim inside his home, punched and kicked him and then took all of the money from the victim's wallet. Police say Brown spent 13 minutes inside the victims home.

A Crime Stoppers tip helped police zero in on Brown as the suspect.

Records show Brown sent a letter from prison to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office one year ago where he apologized to prosecutors, Tulsa Police and the community for the robbery and murder in 1994.

Brown is now in the Tulsa County Jail for robbery and first degree burglary.