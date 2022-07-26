Arena Football Returns To Tulsa With New Indoor Football League Team

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 4:53 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa's pro hockey team, the Oilers, is bringing indoor football back to the city.

The Oilers purchased an Indoor Football league franchise that will begin play in 2023. The IFL began play in 2009, and Tuesday's announcement makes Tulsa the 16th team in the coast-to-coast league, covering 13 states.

This is the city's third attempt at starting an indoor football team. The Tulsa Talons played in AF2 from 2000 to 2009, and then joined the Arena Football League from 2010 to 2011. The team then moved to San Antonio. The Oklahoma Defenders played at the Cox Business Center from 2012 to 2014.

The Oilers are asking fans to help come up with a name for the new franchise. Names can be submitted at TulsaIndoorFootball.com. Tickets are already on sale.