Friday, July 22nd 2022, 6:35 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Oilers Say New Professional Sports Venture Will Be Announced Soon

Professional football could be making its way back to Tulsa.

The Tulsa Oilers announced on Friday that a new professional sports venture is on its way to Green Country.

Sources told News On 6 that the Oilers will announce an arena football team on Tuesday, July 26.

The city was once home to an arena football team league with the Tulsa Talons before it left for San Antonio in 2011.

Tulsa Oilers will hold a press conference next week at the BOK Center. They say it'll have a large, positive impact on the sports landscape in Tulsa.