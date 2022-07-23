Pittsburg County Man Accused Of Locking Woman Inside Dog Cage & Abusing Her

Friday, July 22nd 2022, 9:40 pm

A Pittsburg County man is in jail, accused of locking a woman inside a dog cage for a day and abusing her.

Both prosecutors and investigators said this is a cruel and unique case.

Cody McFadden is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and lighting his trailer home on fire during a standoff with law enforcement.

On July 17, deputies got a call about a domestic situation at a home near Highway 113, north of McAlester.

Sheriff Chris Morris said that is when deputies talked to a woman, covered in blood and bruises, who ran to a neighbor's house for help.

"She just said she'd been trapped in a dog cage and beaten, poked with a stick,” explained Sheriff Morris. “At one point, he pointed a crossbow at her and said he was going to kill her."

The woman told deputies she went to her ex-boyfriend’s house on July 16 to check on him, and that is when McFadden forced her into a dog cage and kept here there overnight, according to investigators.

"Apparently he hit the cage with an ax,” said Sheriff Morris. “The statement says he hit it so hard, I think it bent the metal and broke the latch or something and she was able to get out, and she dove through a glass window to escape."

Deputies and troopers said they used a PA system and tear gas to get McFadden to come out.

They said McFadden finally came out after he lit the home on fire.

Deputies said after the fire cooled down, they found the cage and a dead dog inside the trailer.

Chuck Sullivan, District Attorney of Haskell and Pittsburg Counties, said his office has filed nine charges, including animal cruelty, maiming and kidnapping.

"By holding her against her will and not letting her leave, the maiming has to do with injuries caused to her body,” explained Sullivan.

Both prosecutors and law enforcement said they are glad the woman was able to escape and her suspected abuser is in jail.

Court records showed McFadden is a convicted felon for assault and battery, among other charges. His bond is set at $1 million.