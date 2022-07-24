Man Accused Of DUI Crashes Into Muskogee Women's Home

Saturday, July 23rd 2022, 10:59 pm

A Muskogee woman is looking for a place to live after police say a man accused of driving under the influence crashed into her home, causing major damage.

There’s now a gaping hole inside the house.

Sara Debord said her mother was standing in the kitchen when the driver plowed into her home.

“My mother don’t deserve that. She’s in her early 70s, she’s retired. She don’t deserve this," said Debord.

Muskogee Police said Jeriel Edwards was speeding last weekend when he hit a stop sign and then crashed into the home.

“The whole front of where the living room window is gone. Front door – gone. The garage door is raised off the ground and the frame is pulled from its studs," said Debord.

Officers said Edwards was heavily impaired and had a white foamy substance around his mouth.

According to an affidavit, the crash caused a fire and Debord’s mother was trapped inside and had to be carried out of the house by neighbors.

Debord said she’s thankful her mother wasn’t hurt but said now her mom doesn’t have anywhere to go.

“I was going to start looking into nursing homes or assisted living for temporary stay until her house is fixed," said Debord.

She said even though the house can be fixed, it’s going to take some time to repair the damage done to her family.

“I felt like it put a hole in my heart. It really did. I mean, I still have stuff in that house from my childhood that my mother has kept for me," said Debord.

Debord is now seeking help to get her mother back on her feet.

“She needs all the help she can get. I need all the prayers and emotional, moral support.”

Edwards was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest.

Debord set up a GoFundMe to help pay for temporary living for her mom.



