Two Men Arrested For Underage Drinking, Gun Possession In Downtown Tulsa

Saturday, July 23rd 2022, 8:11 pm

By: News On 6

Two Men Arrested At Center Of Universe For Underage Drinking, Gun

Tulsa police arrested two men Saturday at the Center of the Universe Downtown.

Police say they were patrolling the area overnight, when they saw several people loitering in the Jazz Hall of Fame parking lot.

Officers noticed a couple of open cases of beer in the back seat of one of the cars, where they say three men under 21 were hanging out.

When police searched the vehicle, they found two guns in the car and they said another gun was tucked in the driver's waistband.

Two of the men were arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

Police say these arrests are not linked to last week's homicide at the Center of the Universe.