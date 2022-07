Sunday, July 24th 2022, 9:46 am

By: News On 6

A Texas man now holds the world record for the largest collection of Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia.

Barry Evans said he has been hooked on the character ever since he bought his first copy of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” for his Sega Genesis back in 1992.

His collection officially tallies in at 3,050 unique Sonic the Hedgehog themed items.