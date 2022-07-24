Clinical Coordinator Hired By TPD To Improve Response To Mental Health Cases

Sunday, July 24th 2022, 6:39 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department is trying to improve how officers respond to mental health crises with a new employee.

The TPD recently welcomed Katez Marshall as the Clinical Coordinator for the Mental Health Unit.

Marshall is someone the TPD says has a lot of experience in counseling therapy and teaching.

Marshall also has a background in community and private practice and was also an adjunct professor of psychology at Tulsa Community College.

The TPD says Marshall's main responsibilities include helping the department respond to mental health cases, and educate the public on mental health.