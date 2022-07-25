Heat, Financial Issues Leading To More Domestic Violence Calls

Monday, July 25th 2022, 7:22 am

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is reporting a rise in domestic violence calls this summer. The heat and financial issues are two reasons that can be blamed for rising tensions in households.

Tulsa’s Domestic Violence Intervention Services office says calls started increasing in the spring, which has led to a higher volume this summer.

DVIS says the hotter the temperature, the worse these situations can be.

The sheriff's office says many kids are also home for summer break and can be used to put a parent against another in domestic violence situations. Officials recommend parents use code words or take a break when they start to feel things escalating.

"I have recommended that people have a code word or a color indication," said Maj. Coy Jenkins, Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

There is a local 24-hour domestic violence hotline for anyone who needs help. That number is (918)-743-5763.